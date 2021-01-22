Road closures minimal following Thursday rain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The rain has been light enough to minimize travel restrictions in Tucson and Pima County.

There are only three closures, all of them grouped close to each other.

Sandario is closed at Black Wash.

Manville is closed near both Reservation and Avra Roads.

The average price of a gallon of Regular Unleaded gasoline in Tucson is $2.25. Nationwide, the average price is $2.40.

Tucson's cheapest gas locations at $2.05 are:

QuikTrip at Irvington and Benson Highway.

Walmart at Tucson Boulevard near Drexel.

Costco at Kino Parkway, north of I-10.

Interesting note: Last month, the cheapest unleaded gas was priced near $1.75/G.

The two cheapest diesel stations are the same QT and Walmart at $2.24/G

