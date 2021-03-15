River Road work today through next Friday

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — Work begins today to mill and repave River Road, between Shannon and 15th Avenue. The first side to receive work will be the eastbound slow-speed lanes, starting at 6 a.m. daily. Work will wrap up at 6 p.m. nightly.

Twelve days are scheduled for this project, ending on Friday, March 26.

Overnight closures start this evening in Nogales along northbound I-19 and the northbound on ramp to the freeway from SR 189. These two closures will run through Saturday, March 20.

Coming to Tucson from Nogales? Use Grand Avenue as the alternate ramp to enter northbound I-19.

