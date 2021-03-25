River Road schedule extended, higher gas prices coming

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — A scheduling issue and cold weather have gotten in the way of the completion of repaving work along River Road.

The revised completion date has been pushed back to next Wednesday, March 31.

The work area is bounded between Shannon and 15th Ave. Unfortunately, the contractor's work hours restrict both morning and afternoon peak travel times: 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Another oil price increase is heading our way. The Suez Canal is blocked by a container ship that's not budging.

Because of the expected prolonged time frame to reopen the canal, crude oil prices are now expected to quickly rise. The Suez Canal provides passage for ships carrying around 10% of the world's oil supply.

Motorists on northbound Interstate 19 between Irvington Road and Ajo Way in Tucson can expect overnight lane restrictions starting 10 p.m. tonight until 5 a.m. Friday for repair work. During the work, northbound I-19 will be reduced to a single lane.

Finally, many viewers call or email weekly with questions and comments about roadwork around the county; mainly to report roadway damage, questioning road work schedules and what type of work is to be done.

Pima County DOT has compiled information about the scheduling portion of work on a handy site that may answer questions about whether the road you're wondering about is slated for work this year.

