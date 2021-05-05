Restrictions on LaCanada north of Ina Road

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — Today and tomorrow, the contractor hired by Pima County to mill and repave a fairly large section of LaCanada, between Ina and Rancho Feliz is scheduled to finish the work.

This project has been restrictive for north and southbound travelers for the last several days.

Oracle Road or LaCholla Boulevard are reasonably close alternates to avoid any delay due to the ongoing work.

Both lanes are now open on the SR 77 bridge in Winkelman. ADOT is nearing completion of a new bridge to replace the existing structure over the Gila River.

The project began is late 2019 and spans 761 feet with two lanes, along with a wider pathway for pedestrians and cyclists.

ADOT budgeted $12.6 million for the work.

