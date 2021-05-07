Restrictions for travel near Tucson Estates

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — Work began yesterday and will continue through today with paving operations along Sarasota Boulevard, west of Kinney.

Pima County DOT is overseeing the contractor's work, which includes installing new water lines and planning a new intersection at Kinney and Bopp, near Tucson Estates. Work hours are between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The work will include preparation work, milling and replacing the existing pavement in both directions and temporary striping. One lane of traffic will be open in each direction at all times.

Permanent striping is scheduled for Friday, May 21.

Motorists traveling the Interstate 10/Houghton Road interchange in Tucson should expect overnight delays Monday, May 10, while crews pour the bridge deck for the new Houghton Road bridge.

During the work, crews will reroute I-10 up and over the entrance and exit ramps between 9:30 p.m. May 10 and 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 11.

Houghton Road will remain open, but drivers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes near the ramps.

Finally, for the next two weekends, motorists using either direction of I-10 near Willcox will be forced to exit and reenter the freeway at MP 336. Work to demolish the existing bridge deck west of town continues through fall.

