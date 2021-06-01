Phoenix police officer killed in crash near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway

PHOENIX — A Phoenix Police Department officer was among two people killed in a crash overnight in north Phoenix.

A police spokesperson said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway.

Witnesses reportedly saw an eastbound vehicle running a red light while the police cruiser was going southbound through the intersection on a green light.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified by police.

The officer had to be extricated from his vehicle before he was taken to the hospital where he died.

Video from the scene showed extensive damage to the vehicles involved and debris scattered along the roadway. Speed appears to be a factor in the crash on behalf of the eastbound driver.

Officers escort body of officer killed in crash to medical examiner

A procession was held early Tuesday morning as fellow officers escorted the fallen officer from the hospital to the medical examiner's office in downtown Phoenix.

Police said the officer who was killed, identified as Ginarro New, was 27 years old. He leaves behind a wife, mother, brother, and grandmother, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said early Tuesday morning.

Officer New had been with the department since July 2019 and had recently started his shift when the crash occurred.

Chief Williams expressed gratitude for the doctors and emergency crews who tirelessly tried to save New's life.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego also released the following statement: "On behalf of the City of Phoenix, we thank Officer New for his service and commitment to keeping us safe. We hold his family in our hearts, and will keep his memory in our minds. I invite our community to thank his Phoenix Police colleagues who face these kinds of dangers daily. Our thoughts are with them today, as are our condolences for this terrible loss. Deep gratitude also goes to the Phoenix Fire Department and Honor Health for their heroic efforts to save Officer New’s life."

Just over a month ago, another Valley officer was killed by a suspect during a police pursuit. That officer, Christopher Farrar, was with the Chandler Police Department.

Nogales Police Officer Jeremy Brinton was hit and killed while doing traffic control in late May.

In January, Arizona State University Police Officer Joseph Montgomery was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Tempe.