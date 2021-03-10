Overnight work on Tucson's first 'diverging diamond' interchange

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — Work on our first "diverging diamond" interchange, or DDI, at I-10 and Houghton moves forward, with overnight ramp closures Sunday, March 14, through Thursday, March 19.

Crews will pave sections of the entrance ramp from Houghton Road to eastbound I-10 and the exit ramp from westbound I-10 to Houghton Road.

The two ramps will be closed each night between 9:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. During the closures, motorists should use ramps at either Rita Road or Colossal Cave/Wentworth Road.

Houghton Road and the ramps on the west side of the interchange will remain open.

How will traffic on Houghton change when the DDI is complete? The thought of traveling on the "wrong side" of Houghton momentarily is pretty unsettling to process, until the design is explained.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5gLxlXamhgY

If you're interested in trying to navigate a DDI, head to north Phoenix and exit at Happy Valley Road.

