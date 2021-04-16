Overnight roadwork starts on Miracle Mile

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — For about 10 weeks, ADOT's contractor will be working on the south side of Miracle Mile between I-10 and SR 77 (Oracle Road). Removal of old concrete begins Sunday evening. Once that's done, new concrete curb and gutter will be installed. New driveway entrances on select driveways, and new sidewalk will be installed in some areas. Most work will take place overnight, starting at 8 p.m.

The work on Miracle Mile is the first of three separate but related projects The other two work areas will span Oracle Road between the junction of I-10/Miracle Mile to River Road, and from River Road to Calle Concordia in the town of Oro Valley.

East side news: Now that southbound traffic has shifted onto the new southbound lanes of Houghton between Valencia and Mary Ann Cleveland Way, northbound travel is next to move. TDOTM is scheduled to make the shift by early Monday morning. When all traffic has moved, demolition of the old northbound side of Houghton starts.

