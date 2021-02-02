Oro Valley police to crack down on high-traffic intersection

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Last week, I told you that we would publish February's Oro Valley Police Department HiVE (High-intensity Vehicle Enforcement) locations after a police analysis on the location with the highest crash numbers. Tangerine Road, as well as La Canada Drive, were discussed as new locations for enforcement.

The determination that the intersection of Oracle and Magee remains the highest incident intersection within the town limits was made last week. However, the enforcement time will change slightly, now from 3 to 6 p.m.

The dates of enforcement are:

Thursday, 2/4

Wednesday 2/10

Tuesday 2/23

In addition to speed, OVPD officers are also concerned about drivers using the emergency lane of Oracle to pass on the right-hand side of the roadway.

