Oro Valley police 'HiVE' returns in February

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The relocation of the Oro Valley Police Department's High-intensity Vehicle Enforcement (or HiVE) for the month of February is being discussed within the traffic division of the department.

The current HiVE enforcement location is Oracle and Magee.

Alternate locations being discussed are:

Tangerine Road and LaCanada Drive, within the town limits.

I expect to know more by week's end and will let you know.

Two Southern AZ road closures remain from the weather earlier this week:

Catalina Highway at the base of Mt. Lemmon.

Madera Canyon Road near Box Canyon.

The weather also pushed back the timeline for a few significant road projects, including permanent striping on Sandario, between Ajo and Emigh. Weather permitting, striping work should wrap up by the end of the week. Rumble strip installation starts Monday. Monument and valve cover work is scheduled next Wednesday through Friday. Flaggers and a pilot car are still in the area. The 25 MPH speed limit within the project is still active.

