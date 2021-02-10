Oro Valley 'HiVe' this afternoon; signal work Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley Police Department's High-intensity vehicle enforcement runs from 3 until 6 p.m. on Oracle between Magee and Suffolk Dr.

Pima County DOT is rewiring the signal at Alvernon and Irvington today between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. today. The light will be off and deputies will direct traffic through the intersection until the work is done. The signal controller or "brain" is also being changed out. It regulates signal timing.

Travelers on I-19 are in for upcoming delays over the next few months. ADOT has announced plans to repave roughly 19 miles of I-19 in two areas, including on a roughly 8-mile segment of I-19 between Pima Mine and Duval Mine roads in the communities of Green Valley and Sahuarita. That $12.1 million project includes replacing the bridge deck at Sahuarita Road, also known as Helmet Peak Road. At the same time, a $17.2 million project will improve nearly 11 miles of pavement between Tubac and Arivaca Road.

---------------------

Visit kgun9.com/traffic for the latest construction updates and traffic hotspots.