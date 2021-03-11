Oro Valley 'HiVE' enforcement scheduled in March

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — The first High-Intensity Vehicle Enforcement, or HiVE in March occurred yesterday on Oracle between Magee and Suffolk Drive.

Oro Valley PD dispatches both motor officers and patrol units to the area. Two more have been scheduled for March:

Wednesday 3/24

Tuesday 3/30

Enforcement time will be between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Times are limited to the afternoon because vehicle accident data says more problems are likely during that time period, an OVPD spokesperson said.

