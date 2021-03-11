Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideTraffic

Actions

Oro Valley 'HiVE' enforcement scheduled in March

Two more HiVEs scheduled
items.[0].image.alt
OVPD
OVPD investigating armed robbery
Posted at 8:26 AM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 10:27:23-05

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — The first High-Intensity Vehicle Enforcement, or HiVE in March occurred yesterday on Oracle between Magee and Suffolk Drive.

Oro Valley PD dispatches both motor officers and patrol units to the area. Two more have been scheduled for March:

Wednesday 3/24
Tuesday 3/30

Enforcement time will be between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Times are limited to the afternoon because vehicle accident data says more problems are likely during that time period, an OVPD spokesperson said.

---------------------

Visit kgun9.com/traffic for the latest construction updates and traffic hotspots.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.