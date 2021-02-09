Oracle Road milling, paving begins in April

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The official contract start date for Oracle Road repaving has started and the clock is running.

ADOT is footing the bill to mill, repave and restripe Oracle, between Miracle Mile and Calle Concordia. In addition, Miracle Mile will be reworked, between I-10 and Oracle Road.

The project will be attacked in phases, with phase one work starting on Oracle between Miracle Mile and River and the stretch of Miracle Mile. Phase two will involve work on Oracle between River and Calle Concordia.

It's a $35 million project and will wrap before the end of 2021.

---------------------

