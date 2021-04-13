New Oro Valley HiVE locations during April

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — Oro Valley PD will be deploying both motor and patrol officers for HiVE enforcement during three dates in April.

April 15th: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

April 21st: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

April 27th: 7 a.m. - 10 a.m.

The main location of enforcement will be along Oracle, between Steam Pump Way to El Conquistador Way. Officers will also be in additional areas, on Lambert Lane between 1st Avenue and Pusch View Lane. Previously, most officers were stationed along Oracle between Magee and Suffolk Drive.

Country Club Road travel will be reduced to one lane in each direction at Broadway for more water line work tonight. Work hours are 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. All traffic will shift to the eastern half of Country Club, so work can be done on the western half. No right-turns from westbound Broadway onto northbound Country Club, as well.

The good news is that the area won't be completely closed, like it was last weekend.

