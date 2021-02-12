Move Tucson collecting community thoughts on traffic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you could change one thing about the city's mobility structure would it be the sidewalks, the streets, more bike lanes? Now the city is asking for your help.

"I'd like to see more bike lanes," Sonia Begay said.

"More safe rules over there," Rocio Suazo said.

"Little confusing when you're trying to navigate around the city," Luke Schneider said.

"I've seen people hitting potholes," Adrian Hernandez said.

Now Sonia, Rocio, Luke and Adrian have a place to let the city know. Move Tucson is asking what you think should be done to improve transporation around town.

"I think it could be a good way to get input, but I think the questions should be somewhat pointed you know," Luke Schneider said.

Some issues include public transportation across the city, safety for the city, safety for those walking or biking, and better road maintenance.

"I think more voices is going to change a lot around town," Adrian Hernandez said.

"It's a very walkable city, very walkable downtown," Luke Schneider said. "So uhh, relative to other cities, I think it's doing pretty well."

