More details on blue light detection

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — Many readers didn't know that blue light traffic enforcement detection existed at several intersections, including the newest installation, at Ina and Thornydale in Marana.

The town of Sahuarita installed their system a few years ago and followed up with a motorist education promotion about their use.

Blue Light Detection is straightforward: An officer turns on the blue light circuit at a given intersection, then observes blue light triggering when the regular traffic signal turns red. The system "sees" the offender and activates a small blue light at side of the intersection. Police can then cite the offending motorist on scene for a red light violation.

Additional locations for Blue Light Detection include:

Eastbound Ruthrauff at LaCholla.

East and westbound River at LaCholla.

Northbound LaCholla at Ina.

East and westbound Sunrise at Craycroft.

North, south and eastbound Sunrise at Swan.

Concrete pads have been installed at several of the intersections as observation points for motor officers enforcing red light statutes.

