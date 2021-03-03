More Catalina Highway work Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County DOT will begin milling and paving at the Babad Do’ag Vista Point between Milepost 2 and Milepost 3 on the Mount Lemmon Highway Thursday.

Work hours are between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Traffic will be reduced to one lane within the project limits. The eastbound lanes will be milled and paved; then traffic will shift to the newly paved eastbound lanes while crews mill and pave the westbound lanes. A flagging operation will be in place to direct traffic through the construction zone. Pima County Sheriff's Deputies will be on site to monitor traffic.

Babad Do’ag Vista Point will be closed during construction and is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, March 6. Barricades will remain in place until temporary striping is completed on Tuesday, March 9.

That work is in addition to the activity on Catalina Highway, between Houghton and the Mt Lemmon Short Road. Milling and paving work should be completed by this Friday.

