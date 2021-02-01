Madera Canyon Road shut down at Box Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Only one road closure this morning in So. Arizona: Madera Canyon Road at Box Canyon.

The road to Mt. Lemmon is open. There could be a few icy patches. Pima Co. Sheriffs Department deputies may need to monitor the amount of vehicle traffic in Summerhaven and if so, may have to limit the number of vehicles heading up the mountain.

West of town, on Speedway between Painted Hills and Camino de Oeste, flag persons are alternating E/W travel. Shoulder widening, then milling and repaving are part of the project. Mondays through Thursdays, delays are around 5 minutes to move through the project. There are several more weeks of work. Paving begins next month.

