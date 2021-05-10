Halfway on Houghton

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — We're at the halfway point with work on both construction projects on Houghton Road: the stretch between Valencia and Mary Ann Cleveland Way and

our first Diverging Diamond Interchange at I-10.

The DDI is $24.4 M. project takes another turn tonight with overnight lane restrictions, so crews can pour the new bridge deck on the new six-lane Houghton Bridge over I-10.

Both directions of the freeway will close at 9:30 p.m. and won't reopen until 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. All traffic will exit and reenter I-10 at the Houghton exits and entrance ramps.

May HiVEs in Oro Valley start this week. OVPD will be stationed along Oracle Road between Steam Pump and El Conquistador Ways for enforcement:

Tuesday 5/11: 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Thursday 5/13: 7 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Thursday 5/27: 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The word HiVE is an acronym for High-intensity Vehicle Enforcement.

The Town of Marana have been seal coating and chip sealing several roads, which continue this week:

Tangerine was seal coated last week between Dove Mountain and LaCholla Boulevards. Today, the contractor will treat the bike path along Tangerine in the same general area. Chip sealing today begins at Postvale, Adonis, east of I-10. On Tuesday, Grier Road will be chip sealed from Sandario to Marana Roads.

Work hours are from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. this week.

---------------------

Visit kgun9.com/traffic for the latest construction updates and traffic hotspots.