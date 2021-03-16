Menu

Guardrail work next week on Tangerine Road

Tangerine Road east of I-10, near Tangerine Business Loop, will be getting some guard rail work next week. That will force some single lane travel in the area, starting March 23 and 24. Work hours are 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Many northwest side motorists don't use this piece of Tangerine as much as they used to, because of the "short-cut" Twin Peaks Road, which shaves several miles off commuting between I-10 and Dove Mountain, as well as points further east.

A related fact: Twin Peaks Road was named after two adjacent small mountains west of I-10, south of Avra Valley Road. Arizona Portland Cement Company started mining one of the peaks in 1949 for the minerals used in their products, taking it down to almost ground level today.

