Geeking out on roadway sealing

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — Two different types of seal coating are being performed on county roads today.

Crews are fog sealing Soldier Trail, north of Tanque Verde, to Ft Lowell Road. It's also happening on Freeman Road, between Old Spanish Trail and Speedway Blvd.

Fog sealing involves spraying an asphalt emulsion onto the roadway and then allowing it to dry.

A micro sealing application is being applied on LaCholla, from Magee to Overton and along LaCanada, from Ina to River Road.

The process of micro sealing involves fog sealing, then immediately following with application of small rock.

Both processes will be used on other county roads, with the work ending April 8.

A third type of roadway maintenance, chip sealing, was recently completed in Corona de Tucson, on Melpomene south of Sahuarita Road.

Chip sealing is fog sealing, followed by the application of bigger, 1/4 inch rock chips, pressed into the roadway.

Message signs have been prominently posted for the last several days along 5th Street, as well as Country Club Road, alerting travelers about an upcoming closure this weekend.

Country Club will close at Broadway starting at 4 a.m. Saturday. It will reopen by 7 p.m. Sunday.

Use Tucson Boulevard, Campbell or Alvernon as close-by alternates.

