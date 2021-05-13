Final few weeks of work on Kinney, Bopp

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — Our friends living near Kinney, between Ajo and Western Way will see their construction woes coming to an end over the next several days.

The final lift of paving on the Kinney/Bopp Improvement Project is scheduled for the week of May 18.

Final striping will be complete on June 9.

Another close-by project, waterline and paving work on Sarasota, west of Kinney is complete.

Final striping on this project is scheduled for June 7.

With ADOT's earlier widening and drainage improvement work on Ajo Way in 2019, the culmination of Pima County's work on Kinney, Bopp and Sarasota will bring to an end all the major roadway improvement in the area south of Tucson Estates, a heavily populated 55+ community.

