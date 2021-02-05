Expect smoother travel on Sandario between Ajo and Emigh

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Progress along Sandario Road, between Ajo and Emigh (near Marana High School) continues, with the paving and striping now complete. There is a utility valve cover raising today. Work hours are from 6:30 AM - 5:00 PM.

An early morning injury-wreck on Prince and Runway Drive brought back a memory today. The wreck was near the entrance to the old Gilpin Airport. The airport was renamed Freeway Airport in 1958, when businessman Arthur Pack bought 100 acres of land at the airport, in hopes of further development of the small airport.

The Freeway Airport closed for good in 1978 and is now the location for many commercial businesses, including SunTran's corporate office and a city recycling center.

