DPS: 5 dead, multiple others injured in crash involving semi-truck near Tonopah

BUCKEYE, AZ — Crews are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 10 near Tonopah Friday afternoon.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes on I-10 near Salome Road at around 1:20 p.m.

The three-vehicle collision involved an 18-wheel tractor-trailer and two other vehicles.

Troopers say five people have died, and other injuries were reported in the collision.

Witnesses on the scene say the tractor-trailer rear-ended a sedan that burst into flames. The force of the crash caused the vehicle to split in half.

There were five people inside the sedan at the time of the collision who were all pronounced dead on the scene.

The semi then continued eastbound before also hitting an SUV that also had five people, a young mother and her four children inside.

They were all transported to several Valley hospitals with serious injuries, troopers say.

The driver of the semi-truck is not injured. Further details surrounding this crash are currently being investigated.

