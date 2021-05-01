DPS: 2 dead, 5 injured including DPS trooper in crash on US-93 north of Wickenburg

Two people are dead and five others were injured, including an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper, after a multi-vehicle crash north of Wickenburg Friday night.

Officials say the crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. when a DPS trooper responded to help a driver on southbound US 93 in the area of milepost 174.

The trooper arrived in the area and found an SUV whose passengers said they believed they were low on fuel and would not make it into Wickenburg.

The trooper told the passengers they had enough fuel to make it into Wickenburg and told them he would follow them to make sure they arrived safely.

As the trooper followed the SUV, witnesses said a third vehicle, traveling in the northbound lanes of US 93, was speeding and passing vehicles while in a no-passing zone.

Authorities say the third vehicle then struck the SUV, causing it to roll over, and also hit the trooper's patrol vehicle, causing it to burst into flames.

The trooper became trapped inside the patrol vehicle but was eventually pulled out by passengers of a fourth vehicle which was also involved in the crash. The involvement of the fourth vehicle is unclear.

DPS says one person inside the third vehicle died at the scene. Two of its other passengers were taken to Valley hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

One passenger in the first vehicle, the SUV, also died at the scene. Two of the SUV's passengers were taken to Valley hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The DPS trooper was also taken to a Valley hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

DPS said it is currently unknown if impairment was a factor. The incident remains under investigation.

ADOT said all northbound lanes have been reopened on US 93 following closures due to the crash.