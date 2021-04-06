Different stages of work starting, ending

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN-TV) — When the Leman Academy was constructed in Oro Valley, a new traffic issue was inadvertently created: long slowdowns, not only getting into and out of the school property, but also for traffic simply trying to move through the area.

The town modified the median on LaCanada north of Tangerine and built a new dedicated right-turn lane for southbound traffic entering the school.

All work involving travel is now done, including the new sidewalk, finished late last week. The landscaping remains unfinished, because the contractor is trying to find a color match to the existing decomposed granite covering at that site.

Base (bottom layer) paving began on Monday, with the western half of Houghton getting paved first. Several more weeks of paving will shift traffic from one side of Houghton to the other near Rita Ranch.

ADOT is spending $2.5 million to renovate one of their bridges west of Willcox, at MP 336. The bridge closed yesterday, as workers prepare to pour a new concrete deck. The eastbound I-10 exit at Haskell Avenue and the westbound exit at Taylor Road will remain open, but no traffic is allowed to cross over the top of I-10 at the bridge. Also, the ramp from Taylor Road and Haskell Avenue to eastbound I-10 will be closed during the project, which will finish this fall.

---------------------

Visit kgun9.com/traffic for the latest construction updates and traffic hotspots.