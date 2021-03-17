Chip sealing, street name pronounciation

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — Lots of work starts tomorrow on the east and west sides of the county.

Pima County's contractor will apply a double chip seal treatment on Melpomene between Sahuarita and El Camino del Toro and El Camino el Toro from Melpomene to Houghton. This is done by applying the base bottom layer of sealant, then applying another layer of oil and 1/4 inch rock chips which are pressed into the roadway with a construction rolling unit. Later, the roadway is swept to remove the residual chips.

Work hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day through Saturday. Unfortunately, when narrow-width roads like these need maintenance, a pilot car will be utilized to move traffic through the project. One direction of travel must wait while the pilot car leads the other direction through the work area.

For newcomers to the area, Melpomene is a four-syllable word: Mel-POM-uh-NEE.

Also Thursday, the contractor performing work to widen Speedway between Painted Hills and Camino de Oeste will remove concrete header curb at the intersection of Speedway and Painted Hills Road, from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.

---------------------

Visit kgun9.com/traffic for the latest construction updates and traffic hotspots.