Catalina Highway work starts Friday

Posted at 6:10 AM, Feb 25, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Work to repave a section of the Catalina Highway begins Friday.

The contractor will be milling, repaving and restriping Catalina Highway from the west side of the intersection at Houghton Road to Milepost 0 at Mount Lemmon Short Road. Hours of operation will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Work wraps up on Wednesday, March 3.

The same stuff is also occurring on Swan Road, between Skyline and Sunrise Drives. That work should wrap up by Monday afternoon. The contractor's work hours are between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

