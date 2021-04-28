Broadway paving, closures and a traffic shift

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — Monday is a red-letter day in metro Tucson and Willcox with several changes on big road projects.

The westbound lanes of Broadway, between Smith (near Country Club) and Park will be paved, beginning Monday and continuing through the week. When the work is complete, all traffic on Broadway will shift to the new lanes, allowing the contractor to work on the old eastbound section.

Both directions of I-10 west of Willcox near MP 336 (4 miles west of the Ft. Grant Exit) will close 8 p.m. Friday, April 30 and reopen at 6 a.m. Monday, May 3. Travelers will be detoured onto the respective exit and entrance ramps. The freeway detour is needed so ADOT's contractor can begin to demolish and repair the bridge deck near Taylor and Hawkins Roads.

The bridge deck project will be complete by late 2021.

Also closing on Monday is the intersection of Stone and Toole Avenues. Workers need to build a new, bigger storm drain system that, when complete, will keep the Stone Avenue underpass clear of storm water. The closure of that intersection will last several months.

Finally, an overnight shift is scheduled for Monday night on the north side of I-10 at Houghton. The westbound I-10 entrance ramp and traffic signals will be moved further north of where they are now. The transition will take place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

As a result, travelers exiting westbound I-10 will have to merge north onto Houghton. A new recommended westbound detour will take vehicles to the Rita Road Exit.

No left turns will be allowed for vehicles exiting westbound I-10 until the new Houghton Bridge is open and ramp connections are built.

---------------------

Visit kgun9.com/traffic for the latest construction updates and traffic hotspots.