Beginnings and endings for west side travelers on Friday

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — One of the roadways to Rocky Point is getting some significant repair work starting Friday.

Diamond Bell Ranch Road from SR 286 to Sierrita Mountain Road will be milled and repaved through May 27. Permanent striping will occur during the week of June 1.

Closer to Tucson, Cardinal Avenue is being repaired in two separate sections:

Repairs will first begin along the stretch between Bilby and Hermans Roads. Work is scheduled to be finished by May 27.

The next day, Cardinal Ave will be repaired between Irvington Road and Nebraska Street. Work in this area will wrap up by June 11.

In Tucson, electrical contracting crews are scheduled to remove and replace the traffic signal poles and mast arms, as well as convert the traffic signals to include flashing yellow arrows for eastbound and westbound travel at the Golf Links Road and Camino Seco intersection tomorrow, May 20.

During the work hours between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m., the signals won't be operating. East and westbound right lanes will be restricted during this one-day project.

Research has shown that left turn collisions are reduced with flashing yellow arrow. During a flashing left turn arrow, motorists should yield to pedestrians, oncoming motorists and bicyclists and proceed with caution when turning left.

---------------------

Visit kgun9.com/traffic for the latest construction updates and traffic hotspots.