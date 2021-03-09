Arizona roadway littering is making a comeback

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One of the most memorable television public service announcements of all time featured Iron Eyes Cody, who was shown with a tear in his eye after experiencing an increase of US pollution and littering.

Most notable was a vehicle's occupant dumping a load of trash at his feet while driving past him. The commercial and the associated message "went viral" and resonated within the country. Littering along roadways decreased and for the last several decades has remained so.

However, over the last 12 months, ADOT has received an increasing number of litter complaints on or near freeways and state highways. The agency has begun promoting more public awareness of littering. ADOT officially kicks off a littering awareness campaign in Tucson today, with their maintenance crews as part of a comprehensive statewide strategy that also includes volunteer groups and, when available, state prison inmate crews to clean up trash on roads we all use.

