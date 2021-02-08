Menu

Additional restrictions on Ruthrauff Monday overnight

Posted at 6:03 AM, Feb 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-08 08:03:16-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — Motorists on Interstate 10 near Ruthrauff Road in Tucson should expect overnight lane restrictions for drainage maintenance work.

Tonight's work is related to the $129 million Ruthrauff/I-10 interchange, expected to be completed by this September.

As a point of interest, the eastbound side, including bridge structures is complete.
I-10 travelers are sharing the eastbound lanes with westbound traffic.

Both sides of I-10 will be reduced to two lanes as early as 8 p.m.. Bigger restrictions will continue, starting at 10:00 p.m., as I-10 is reduced to a single lane in each direction.

Work should wrap up by 5:00 a.m. Tuesday.

---------------------

