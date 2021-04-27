6th Street reopens Friday afternoon

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — The contractor working on the the last mile of the Barraza-Aviation Parkway is scheduled to reopen 6th Street, between 6th Avenue and Stone Avenue this Friday afternoon.

Work on 6th Street included installing a new water line across the full width of the roadway over the last 10 weeks.

On Monday, the intersection at Stone and Toole Avenue will close at 6 a.m. and won't reopen for about 10 weeks. Similar work will be started to what's already happening on Stone, between 6th Street and 5th Street: New water line and storm drain installation. When the work is done, the existing Stone Avenue Underpass shouldn't experience any more significant flooding events.

Many long-time Tucsonans are familiar with the local yarn about "Lake Elmira", the nickname given to the underpass when it floods and is not usable for travel.

The seasonal water feature even has its own Facebook page and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

