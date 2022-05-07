Water line break floods US-60 in Tempe, forces closure in both directions

TEMPE, AZ — A portion of US 60 in Tempe is shut down Saturday morning due to flooding from a water line break.

Arizona Department of Transportation says both directions of the freeway are blocked. Westbound US 60 is closed at Loop 101 Price Freeway and eastbound lanes are closed at Rural Road.

Video from the scene showed at least one vehicle stalled in deep water near McClintock Drive.

Water has since been shut off to the area and pumphouses were working to remove the water from the freeway, officials said Saturday morning.

Update: Westbound traffic is being diverted to Loop 101 Price Freeway, eastbound traffic is exiting at Rural Road. https://t.co/yl2jV6s50I — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 7, 2022

There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway.

