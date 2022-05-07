Watch
Water line break floods US-60 in Tempe, forces closure in both directions

Arizona Department of Transportation says both directions of the freeway are blocked. Westbound US 60 is closed at Loop 101 Price Freeway and eastbound lanes are closed at Rural Road.
Posted at 5:44 AM, May 07, 2022
TEMPE, AZ — A portion of US 60 in Tempe is shut down Saturday morning due to flooding from a water line break.

Video from the scene showed at least one vehicle stalled in deep water near McClintock Drive.

Water has since been shut off to the area and pumphouses were working to remove the water from the freeway, officials said Saturday morning.

There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway.

