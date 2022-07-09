Toddler dies after being pulled from west Phoenix pool

PHOENIX — A two-year-old girl has died after she was pulled from a backyard swimming pool at a west Phoenix home Saturday.

Crews with the Phoenix Fire Department were called to the home near 99th Avenue and Indian School Road around 9 a.m. for reports of a drowning.

When they got to the home, they found the young girl had been pulled from a backyard pool and was unconscious and not breathing.

CPR was performed before firefighters arrived and they took over life-saving measures, Phoenix Fire said.

The child was taken to a hospital in "extremely critical condition" and later died, according to Phoenix police.

It is not known how long the child was in the pool.

The details of how the child got into the pool and the circumstances surrounding the drowning remain under investigation.