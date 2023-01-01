Gusto Osteria of Tucson is a hearty blend of modern Italian cuisine with old familiar recipes.

We developed our menu with our friends and family in mind and we’re proud to present the same delicious recipes to you as well. Gusto Osteria was born out of the concept that authentic hearty Italian meals with excellent wines should be enjoyed at affordable prices! We find pride in friendly personable servers who remember your name.

The restaurant is tucked away in the Colonia Verde Plaza Shopping Center at the Northeast corner of Tanque Verde and Sabino Canyon. Gusto offers the Italian classics as well as innovative and delicious vegetarian and gluten-free choices!

Dine in or take out-Large Patio for Outdoor Seating! See the menu and check out the latest coupons at gustotucson.com.