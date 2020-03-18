Menu

The U.S. and Canada border will temporarily close amid COVID-19 outbreak

Posted: 6:52 AM, Mar 18, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-18 10:41:52-04
President Donald Trump walks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau along the Colonnade to the Oval Office at the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
The U.S. and Canada have agreed to close the border separating the countries amid the COVID-19 outbreak, confirmed President Donald Trump in a tweet Wednesday morning.

The president stated non-essential travel would be impacted. Trump also stated trade would not be affected, with the promise of more details to come.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is speaking about the closure of the border. Watch live below.

Earlier this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would be closing his country's borders to non-citizens or permanent residents amid the new coronavirus pandemic. However, initially, U.S. citizens were exempt.

The prime minister is self-isolating after his wife tested positive for COVID-19, the illness associated with the virus.

