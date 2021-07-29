Watch
Zolgensma: The potential to transform the lives of babies born with a devastating genetic disease

Dr. Sandy Reyna, the Vice President of Global Medical Affairs at Novartis Gene Therapies, and Kathryn McBride, SMA parent advocate share information on the signs of SMA, the importance of newborn screening and an early diagnosis, and how Zolgensma has the potential to transform the lives of babies born with the devastating genetic disease.
Posted at 12:49 PM, Jul 29, 2021
SMA is a rare disease and is on of the leading genetic causes of infant death. Affecting one in every 11,000 babies born., and if left untreated, it is one of its most severe forms, 90% of children require permanent feeding and breathing support or pass away by their second birthday.

For more information visit: www.Zolgensma.com

