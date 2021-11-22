Zoë Schroeder Nutrition: Weight loss. Performance. Lifestyle.

Zoë Schroeder Nutrition is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Zoë Schroeder talks about why a lot of people struggle to lose weight and easy steps to take to be set up for success when it comes to weight loss.

About Zoë Schroeder:

As a Registered Dietitian, evidenced-based practice and science have built the foundation for my nutrition philosophy. My intrinsic interest in fitness and exercise guided me to become a Certified Personal Trainer and, ultimately, obtain my Master's Degree in Sports Nutrition. Pursuit of an even deeper understanding of exercise pushed me to obtain my Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) to further help my clients reach their goals. Pairing my knowledge of human movement with my passion for nutrition has given me drive and purpose. It is with joy and excitement that I share my love and expertise about nutrition and health to optimize your goals and lifestyle.

NUTRITION COACHING PROGRAM

In my one-on-one virtual nutrition coaching, we work as a team to reach your body composition and health goals while transforming your relationship with food for results that last! With my proven 4-phase approach, customized to meet you where you are, I help you learn how to fuel your body while creating lasting habits that fit with your lifestyle. Having me as your coach means that I will provide you with all my knowledge, guidance, and accountability to help you achieve and maintain your goals without feeling restricted or the need to sacrifice your favorite foods.

