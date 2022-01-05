Watch
Zerorez: New Year, clean home

The Zerorez Cleaning process does not use soaps, harsh detergents or shampoos to clean, but uses our Powered Water which leaves your carpet soft and residue free.
Posted at 12:20 PM, Jan 05, 2022
Zerorez is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

  • Cleaning your tile and grout with the Zerorez® Cleaning Process results in a safe, long-lasting and effective clean. You won’t believe how dirty your tile can be.
  • The process is fast, safe for all rugs including delicate oriental rugs and will leave your area rug looking beautiful again!
  • Delivers Powered Water® to any type of upholstery, while using the highest rated cleaning method to remove all soils in a safe, effective process.

The Mornig Blend Special:
ZrMaids $20 off 1st service, carpeted rooms only $45 each.
For more information visit: ZerorezTucson.com

