Women, Stress and Stroke: Two Ways to Reduce Your Risk Today

American Heart Association Physician of the Year Dr. Jennifer Mieres, a Go Red for Women national volunteer expert, talks about the unprecedented levels of chronic stress being experienced by women today and the potential long-term impact on their overall health, including blood pressure and stroke.
Posted at 4:19 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 19:19:22-04

Women face unique factors throughout their lifetimes such as pregnancy, preeclampsia and menopause that impact their lifetime risk for stroke, according to the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association. The Association says, a woman’s health before, during and after pregnancy impacts her future health and the health of her child.

