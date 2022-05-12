Women, Stress and Stroke: Two Ways to Reduce Your Risk Today

The American Heart Association is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

American Heart Association Physician of the Year Dr. Jennifer Mieres, a Go Red for Women national volunteer expert, talks about the unprecedented levels of chronic stress being experienced by women today and the potential long-term impact on their overall health, including blood pressure and stroke.

Women face unique factors throughout their lifetimes such as pregnancy, preeclampsia and menopause that impact their lifetime risk for stroke, according to the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association. The Association says, a woman’s health before, during and after pregnancy impacts her future health and the health of her child.

For more information visit: www.heart.org

