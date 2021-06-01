Watch
'Wild + Free' book club: A philosophy of parenting

Posted at 4:07 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 19:07:34-04

Harper Collins is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Ainsley Arment's shares ideas, inspirations, practices, and lifestyle philosophies in an Instagram account, branded 'Wild + Free' and ultimately published as a series of books.

The 'Wild + Free" title was inspired by Henry David Thoreau who said "all good things are wild and free." Arment follows David's philosophy of parenting of families who can adopt elements of Wild + Free's "intentional parenting" regardless of their school choices.

According to Ainsley, her "approach is less about replicating the classroom at home and more about awakening a desire to learn in the natural environment." Wild + Free does not dictate a specific educational philosophy, but rather gently suggests that parents are the most intuitive educators of their kids.

With step-by-step instructions, Wild + Free Book Club is filled with fun ideas for a range of books such as:

  • Anne of Green Gable - Host a picnic tea party.
  • The Secret Garden - Craft a terrarium--a secret garden of your own
  • Charlotte's Web - Host an old time country fair
  • The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe - Turn your front door into a magical portal to Narnia.
