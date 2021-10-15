Why it's seriously risky to skip the flu shot this year

The American Heart Association is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

Flu season has begun, and with the reopening of schools and decreased community-wide health measures like physical distancing that helped keep the flu at bay last year, experts are predicting this flu season may be severe. And with COVID-19 still stressing the health care system, preventing the flu is key.

Despite these risks, a recent survey commissioned by the American Heart Association found that 3 out of 5 Americans say they may delay or skip the flu shot this year. The survey also found that 94% of respondents incorrectly answered at least one of eight questions about the flu. Some good news is that an overwhelming majority of those who have had a flu shot in the past say they plan to get one this season.

About the Guest:

Dr. Joshua J. Joseph is an Assistant Professor in the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and a Fellow of the American Heart Association. He is a proud alumnus of Morehouse College (B.S. in Biology, ‘03) and Boston University School of Medicine (M.D., ‘09), during which he spent two years at the National Institutes of Health in the Medical Research Scholars Program. He completed his internal residency at Yale University School of Medicine and was the Christopher D. Saudek M.D. Fellow in Diabetes Research at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

In his diabetes and cardiovascular disease clinic, Dr. Joseph focuses on lifestyle behaviors and medical therapeutics through a team-based, patient-centered approach to living with diabetes that is tailored to provide patients with the necessary tools to successfully manage their diabetes and prevent cardiovascular disease. Dr. Joseph leads a large research group dedicated to improving the prevention and treatment of diabetes and cardiovascular disease from the patient to the population. He currently serves on a number of American Heart Association national committees, including the Diabetes Committee of the Council on Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health, and National Science Advisory and Coordinating Committee. He is the incoming chair of the Endocrine Society Clinical Affairs Core Committee. He is an ardent supporter of the “Know Diabetes by Heart” and “Life’s Simple 7” initiatives of the American Heart Association and through his advocacy, clinical care, research, and service he strives to be a “relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.”