Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

White Stallion Ranch: Cruising through the desert on an E-bike

items.[0].videoTitle
Whether you live in Tucson, or looking to impress relatives from out of town, your next vacation should be at a dude ranch. like White Stallion Ranch.
Posted at 1:41 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 16:41:52-04

White Stallion Ranch is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Whether you live in Tucson, or looking to impress relatives from out of town, your next vacation should be at a dude ranch. like White Stallion Ranch.

White Stallion Ranch is an Arizona Ranch adventure, and an experience of a lifetime!

Book a "getaway today package" now until December 31st, with rates starting at $129.00 per night.
Your stay includes lodging and breakfast each morning plus one ranch activity per person, per night booked.

For more information visit: whitestallion.com/specials or call 520-297-0252 for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend with Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:00 AM!