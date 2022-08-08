Watch Now
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

What's REALLY causing your stinky breath (and how to fix it)

America's Bad Breath Doctor is on the case
Dr. Harold Katz is talking the best and worst foods and drinks that cause it and the best stuff to fix it! He is literally peeling the onion (and taking a bite) to show you how to fight bad breath!
Posted at 2:55 PM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 17:55:47-04

TheraBreath is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

“America’s Bad Breath Doctor,” Dr. Harold Katz, is busting the myths and misconceptions about bad breath and how to prevent it.

About Dr. Katz and Origin Story: TheraBreath’s founder, Dr. Harold Katz created this premium oral care system at the California BreathClinics over 20 years ago. Since 1994, TheraBreath has become one of the five largest oral care companies in the U.S. and no one has helped more people fight bad breath than Dr. Katz. He began researching the causes of bad breath in the early 1990s in an effort to help his teenage daughter with her severe and chronic bad breath. Despite brushing and flossing several times a day and using standard mouthwashes, the problem persisted. Dr. Katz’s background in bacteriology taught him that bad breath did NOT come from the digestive system, instead, Dr. Katz realized that his daughter’s bad breath was caused by sulfur producing bacteria which live and multiply within the tongue’s surface and in the throat. Armed with this knowledge, Dr. Katz began to experiment with oral rinse and toothpaste formulas that would help fight and neutralize the sulfur producing bacteria that cause badbreath.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:30 AM!