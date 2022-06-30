Precious Metals Refinery is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

With over 50 years of experience, Precious Metals Refinery (PMR) has been buying diamonds, jewelry, gold, silver, platinum, watches, and coins. Carly Labanow talks about PMR's mission and their highly skilled buyers, and how they will ensure you receive a private and comfortable experience.

PMR guarantees confidentiality for every transaction and is ready to respectfully assist you in every step of the selling process and is mindful of any sensitivity you may feel towards parting with special items.

For more information:

Email: info@pmrbuys.com

To make an appointment, you can book one right on the website: pmrbuys.com