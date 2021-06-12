What you can do about hearing loss

Hearing loss has been shown to affect nearly every dimension of human life, including physical, emotional and mental health. Eric Jackson, World Champion and Olympic Kayaker, who has lived with hearing loss since a bout with scarlet fever as a child, knows this all too well.

Hearing loss is the most common neurologic disorder in the world, affecting around 460 million people. According to the National Institutes of Health, about 37.5 million adults report some trouble hearing. But it is an undertreated condition. An estimated 28.8 million U.S. adults with mild to severe hearing loss could benefit from hearing aids.

Untreated hearing loss brings higher risk of dementia, depression, memory loss, injury, and cognitive decline.