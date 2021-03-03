Menu

Weekender Wednesday | March 5th - March 7th

Fun weekend events and activities for the whole family
Fun weekend events and activities for the whole family.
Posted at 1:55 PM, Mar 03, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. — Here's a list of some awesome events happening in Tucson this weekend:

Tucson Mead Tasting at Caps & Corks
Friday | 5PM | 3830 W. River Rd., Suite 100
Drive-in Concert at Steam Pump Ranch
Friday | 7PM | Steam Pump Ranch
Tucson Virtual Festival of Books
Saturday-Sunday | Multiple Times | Online Event
Drive-In Movie | Jurassic World 2015 (PG-13)
Saturday | 7PM | 4450 S. Houghton Rd.
Congress Cookout Feat. Blues legend Johnny Rawls
Sunday | 4-7PM | Hotel Congress
