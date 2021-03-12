Weekender Wednesday | March 12th - March 14th

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here's a list of some awesome events happening in Tucson this weekend:
FREE Outdoor Friday Night Concert with RAW Band
Friday | 6-8PM | Little Anthony's Diner
Click to learn more...
Desert Mariposa Grand Opening
Saturday | 10AM | 6538 E. Tanque Verde Rd.
Click to learn more...
Drake Bell Drive-In Concert
Saturday | 5-8PM | Park Place Mall
Click to learn more...
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Saturday & Sunday | 9AM-1PM | 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Click to learn more...
Shop and Fundraise at the Hermitage Cat Shelter $1 Clothing Sale
Sunday | 9AM | Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary
Click to learn more...
Spring "Make & Take" Walk-in Workshop
Sunday | 11AM-3PM | Board & Brush Oro Valley
Click to learn more...