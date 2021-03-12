Menu

Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

Weekender Wednesday | March 12th - March 14th

Fun weekend events and activities for the whole family
items.[0].videoTitle
Fun weekend events and activities for the whole family
Posted at 5:31 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 19:31:44-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here's a list of some awesome events happening in Tucson this weekend:

FREE Outdoor Friday Night Concert with RAW Band
Friday | 6-8PM | Little Anthony's Diner
Click to learn more...

Desert Mariposa Grand Opening
Saturday | 10AM | 6538 E. Tanque Verde Rd.
Click to learn more...

Drake Bell Drive-In Concert
Saturday | 5-8PM | Park Place Mall
Click to learn more...

St. Philip's Plaza Market
Saturday & Sunday | 9AM-1PM | 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Click to learn more...

Shop and Fundraise at the Hermitage Cat Shelter $1 Clothing Sale
Sunday | 9AM | Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary
Click to learn more...

Spring "Make & Take" Walk-in Workshop
Sunday | 11AM-3PM | Board & Brush Oro Valley
Click to learn more...

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend with Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:00 AM!