Weekender Wednesday | April 9th - April 11th

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here's a list of some of the awesome events happening in Tucson this weekend!

Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru

Friday-April 18 | Pima County Fairgrounds

Drive-In Movie | Men In Black (1997)

Friday | 7:30PM | 4450 S. Houghton Rd.

Tucson Roadrunners at the TCCFriday & Saturday | 7PM | 260 S. Church Ave.https://www.tucsonroadrunners.com/schedule/2021-04/

Blessing Of Sonoita Vineyards

Saturday | 10AM-5PM | 290 Elgin Canelo Rd.

Borderlands Brewing's 10th Anniversary Celebration

Saturday | Noon-7:30PM | 119 E. Toole Ave.

The Iron Maidens LIVE at Encore Tucson

Saturday | 8PM | 5851 E. Speedway Blvd.

