Weekender Wednesday | April 9th - April 11th

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here's a list of some of the awesome events happening in Tucson this weekend!
Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru
Friday-April 18 | Pima County Fairgrounds
Drive-In Movie | Men In Black (1997)
Friday | 7:30PM | 4450 S. Houghton Rd.
Tucson Roadrunners at the TCCFriday & Saturday | 7PM | 260 S. Church Ave.https://www.tucsonroadrunners.com/schedule/2021-04/
Blessing Of Sonoita Vineyards
Saturday | 10AM-5PM | 290 Elgin Canelo Rd.
Borderlands Brewing's 10th Anniversary Celebration
Saturday | Noon-7:30PM | 119 E. Toole Ave.
The Iron Maidens LIVE at Encore Tucson
Saturday | 8PM | 5851 E. Speedway Blvd.
