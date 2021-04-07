Watch
Weekender Wednesday | April 9th - April 11th

Fun weekend events and activities for the whole family
Posted at 4:23 PM, Apr 07, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. — Here's a list of some of the awesome events happening in Tucson this weekend!

Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru
Friday-April 18 | Pima County Fairgrounds
Drive-In Movie | Men In Black (1997)
Friday | 7:30PM | 4450 S. Houghton Rd.
Tucson Roadrunners at the TCCFriday & Saturday | 7PM | 260 S. Church Ave.https://www.tucsonroadrunners.com/schedule/2021-04/
Blessing Of Sonoita Vineyards
Saturday | 10AM-5PM | 290 Elgin Canelo Rd.
Borderlands Brewing's 10th Anniversary Celebration
Saturday | Noon-7:30PM | 119 E. Toole Ave.
The Iron Maidens LIVE at Encore Tucson
Saturday | 8PM | 5851 E. Speedway Blvd.
